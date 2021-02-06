Woman killed after being dragged by stolen vehicle

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) responded to calls of a woman being dragged by a car on westbound Kellogg Dr. just after 12 p.m. on Saturday. WPD says they were able to intercept and catch up with the vehicle on Kellogg Dr. and West St.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the woman was in the back seat of her family’s car when the suspect stole the vehicle. WPD said they do not know if the suspect was aware that she was inside the car during the incident.

WPD said at some point the woman tried to leave the vehicle while it was moving and ended up being dragged for several miles.

Police have not released the woman’s age or name at this time.

WPD says the suspect is in custody and the investigation is ongoing. We will continue to update this story as needed.