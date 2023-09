WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman was killed early Saturday morning after she was hit by a train in Derby.

Sedgwick County Dispatch said the call came in just after 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Kay and Baltimore Street in Derby.

The Derby Police Department said officers responded to a call for a lost adult. The woman, who was identified as 47-year-old Traci Schilling, was found dead by the train tracks near the intersection.

The department said no foul play is suspected.