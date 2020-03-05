Woman killed by train overnight in Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman was struck and killed by a train early Thursday in downtown Newton.

Police were called to Fourth and Main at about 1:55 a.m. after a woman was struck.

Newton police are still working to identify the woman, who had no identification or other personal items on her. She is estimated to be in her 50s, with brown hair, brown eyes, and approximately 170 pounds. She was wearing blue jeans, a maroon shirt, and a black or dark blue hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the woman or the incident should contact Newton police or 911.

