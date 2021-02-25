Woman killed in 7-vehicle crash caused by metal pipes on I-70 in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 29-year-old Manhattan woman was killed in a crash caused by large, metal pipes on Wednesday in Topeka.

It happened near SW Topeka Boulevard on I-70. A semi with large metal pipes was traveling eastbound. A load of pipes was not secured and fell off onto the westbound lane of I-70 causing seven vehicles to crash.

The driver of the third car, 29-year-old Brooke Rees, died on the scene after a Ford F-250 crashed into her Kia Forte. A metal pipe also landed on top of her car according to the Kansas Highway Patrol report.

None of the other victims appeared to have injuries.