Woman killed in 7-vehicle crash caused by metal pipes on I-70 in Topeka

Local

by: KSN News,

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 29-year-old Manhattan woman was killed in a crash caused by large, metal pipes on Wednesday in Topeka.

It happened near SW Topeka Boulevard on I-70. A semi with large metal pipes was traveling eastbound. A load of pipes was not secured and fell off onto the westbound lane of I-70 causing seven vehicles to crash.

The driver of the third car, 29-year-old Brooke Rees, died on the scene after a Ford F-250 crashed into her Kia Forte. A metal pipe also landed on top of her car according to the Kansas Highway Patrol report.

None of the other victims appeared to have injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories