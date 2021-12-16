Woman killed in crash in Haskell County on Wednesday

HASKELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said one woman was killed in a crash on Wednesday in Haskell County.

It happened just before 1 p.m. on U.S. 83 and County Road 230. A 2014 GMC Terrain was stopped in the roadway. The patrol said a semi didn’t see the truck and rear-ended it.

Rocio Marieno-Sanz, 47, a passenger in the pickup was killed in the crash. The driver of the pickup was taken to Satanta District Hospital for his injuries.

The 66-year-old driver of the semi wasn’t injured.

The Kansas Highway Patrol worked at least 12 other crashes involving numerous vehicles on Wednesday, many of which were weather-related.