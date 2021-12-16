Woman killed in crash in Haskell County on Wednesday

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HASKELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said one woman was killed in a crash on Wednesday in Haskell County.

It happened just before 1 p.m. on U.S. 83 and County Road 230. A 2014 GMC Terrain was stopped in the roadway. The patrol said a semi didn’t see the truck and rear-ended it.

Rocio Marieno-Sanz, 47, a passenger in the pickup was killed in the crash. The driver of the pickup was taken to Satanta District Hospital for his injuries.

The 66-year-old driver of the semi wasn’t injured.

The Kansas Highway Patrol worked at least 12 other crashes involving numerous vehicles on Wednesday, many of which were weather-related.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories