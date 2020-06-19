Woman killed in crash on North Hillside Thursday evening

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 57-year-old woman died from injuries in a crash Thursday. The crash happened around 6:55 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Hillside.

Police said Doris Johnson of Wichita was traveling north on Hillside in a black Acura when she lost control, struck a curb, utility pole, and fencing.

Johnson was removed from the vehicle with the assistance of the fire department and transported to the hospital where she died.

Police said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

