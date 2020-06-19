Woman killed in crash on North Hillside Thursday evening

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 57-year-old woman died from injuries in a crash Thursday. The crash happened around 6:55 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Hillside.

Police said Doris Johnson of Wichita was traveling north on Hillside in a black Acura when she lost control, struck a curb, utility pole, and fencing.

Johnson was removed from the vehicle with the assistance of the fire department and transported to the hospital where she died.

Police said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories