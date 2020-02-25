Woman killed in Douglas County crash

EDGERTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A 25-year-old Overland Park woman has died following a two-vehicle crash in Douglas County Monday.

The crash involving a 2016 GMC Sierra and a 2010 Toyota Prius was reported just after 4:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 56, a little over two miles west of Edgerton, near K-33, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Prius was pronounced dead at the scene and identified as Deeva Sharma. She was wearing a seat belt, according to KHP.

Officials closed U.S. 56 in both directions from K-33 to the Johnson County line while they investigated the crash scene.

The 26-year-old male driver of the Sierra was not injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.

