Woman killed in Douglas County crash

EDGERTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A 25-year-old Overland Park woman has died following a two-vehicle crash in Douglas County Monday.
The crash involving a 2016 GMC Sierra and a 2010 Toyota Prius was reported just after 4:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 56, a little over two miles west of Edgerton, near K-33, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
The driver of the Prius was pronounced dead at the scene and identified as Deeva Sharma. She was wearing a seat belt, according to KHP.
Officials closed U.S. 56 in both directions from K-33 to the Johnson County line while they investigated the crash scene.
The 26-year-old male driver of the Sierra was not injured in the crash.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.
