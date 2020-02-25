1  of  11
Closings and Delays
Garden City - USD 457 Hodgeman County - USD 227 Holcomb - USD 363 Kingman Friendship Meals Leoti - USD 467 Logan - USD 326 Northern Valley - USD 212 Oakley - USD 274 Phillipsburg - USD 325 St Francis Comm Schools - USD 297 Sylvan Grove - USD 299

Woman killed in Douglas County crash

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
Kansas Highway Patrol_412586

Kansas Highway Patrol (KSN File Photo)

EDGERTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A 25-year-old Overland Park woman has died following a two-vehicle crash in Douglas County Monday.

The crash involving a 2016 GMC Sierra and a 2010 Toyota Prius was reported just after 4:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 56, a little over two miles west of Edgerton, near K-33, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Prius was pronounced dead at the scene and identified as Deeva Sharma. She was wearing a seat belt, according to KHP.

Officials closed U.S. 56 in both directions from K-33 to the Johnson County line while they investigated the crash scene.

The 26-year-old male driver of the Sierra was not injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories