WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police have identified a woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night near Kansas Highway 96 and North Meridian.

Police say 53-year-old Phylicia Carter was walking her bike in the traffic way in the 4400 block of N. Meridian shortly before 7 p.m. Monday when she was struck by a red Ford Explorer. She was taken by EMS to the hospital, where she later died.

Police say they don’t believe the driver was speeding or that drugs or alcohol played a role in the accident. They say they are still speaking to everyone involved and continue to investigate what exactly happened.

They are still asking anyone who may have witnessed anything related to the accident to contact investigators at 316-350-3686.