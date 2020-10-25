Woman killed in rollover accident

THOMAS, Kan. (KSNW) – A Selden woman has died after a one-vehicle rollover accident east of Colby that ejected her from her vehicle.

Kendy Rubio-Gomez, 24-years-old, was traveling east on US Highway 24 around 8 a.m. Saturday when the vehicle reportedly crossed westbound traffic for unknown reasons and left the roadway.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol, the vehicle entered into a north ditch when it struck a field road and went airborne, causing the car to roll over an unknown amount of times.

Rubio-Gomez was ejected during the roller. The vehicle came to rest in a nearby cornfield.

She was taken to Citizen Medical Hospital where she later died of her injuries.

