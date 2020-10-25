Woman killed in rollover accident

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

THOMAS, Kan. (KSNW) – A Selden woman has died after a one-vehicle rollover accident east of Colby that ejected her from her vehicle.

Kendy Rubio-Gomez, 24-years-old, was traveling east on US Highway 24 around 8 a.m. Saturday when the vehicle reportedly crossed westbound traffic for unknown reasons and left the roadway.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol, the vehicle entered into a north ditch when it struck a field road and went airborne, causing the car to roll over an unknown amount of times.

Rubio-Gomez was ejected during the roller. The vehicle came to rest in a nearby cornfield.

She was taken to Citizen Medical Hospital where she later died of her injuries.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories