Live Now
Watch KSN News at Noon

Woman killed in southwest Wichita motorcycle crash identified

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
Fatal Crash_418937

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 47-year-old woman killed in a crash this weekend has been identified. The crash happened in the 1800 block of S. Meridian around 9:25 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, officers located a 53-year-old man who was seriously injured and Tracy Drake, who was critically injured. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Drake was pronounced dead on Sunday. The 53-year-old man was released.

Police said the investigation revealed that the motorcycle became unstable and the 53-year-old driver lost control. The crash is the 10th fatal this year, and the fourth involving a motorcycle.

The crash remains under investigation.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories