Woman killed in southwest Wichita motorcycle crash identified

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 47-year-old woman killed in a crash this weekend has been identified. The crash happened in the 1800 block of S. Meridian around 9:25 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, officers located a 53-year-old man who was seriously injured and Tracy Drake, who was critically injured. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Drake was pronounced dead on Sunday. The 53-year-old man was released.

Police said the investigation revealed that the motorcycle became unstable and the 53-year-old driver lost control. The crash is the 10th fatal this year, and the fourth involving a motorcycle.

The crash remains under investigation.

LATEST STORIES: