BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A 28-year-old woman died after a van and pickup crashed east of El Dorado Wednesday night.

Elli Humig of El Dorado was driving a Dodge Caravan west in the 3600 block of SE U.S. Highway 54 around 8:45 p.m. A 5-year-old boy was in the van with her.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said the van crossed the center line and appeared to correct back into the westbound lane when an eastbound pickup hit the driver’s side door.

Humig died at the scene. The child had critical injuries and was rushed to a Wichita hospital.

The sheriff’s office said 43-year-old Patrick McConaghie of Yate Center had serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was also taken to a Wichita hospital.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the crash.