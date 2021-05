WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has identified 32-year-old Kasondra

Mantey of Wichita as the victim of a fatal car crash that occurred Wednesday night.

Just before midnight, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 1400 block of W. Pawnee.

The investigation revealed that Mantey was traveling east on Pawnee when her car left the roadway and struck a power pole. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

It is the 18th traffic fatality in Wichita this year.