Woman makes court appearance in a Wichita couple’s murder

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman facing murder charges in the deaths of a Wichita couple made her first appearance in a Barton County courtroom.

Kimberly Younger is one of several people arrested in the killing of Sonny and Pauline Carpenter. Their bodies were found in a shallow grave in the Ozark National Forest last summer.

Investigators believe the two were killed in Barton County while attending the county fair. The two were then driven to Arkansas.

A judge will rule if there is enough evidence against Younger for a trial.

