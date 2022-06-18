(Courtesy: Megan Keazer)

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) — Butler County authorities and emergency services are actively searching for a woman that is missing about a mile and a half south of Augusta. The area is near Highway 77 and SW 112th Terrace.

Deputies confirm there was an ATV crash reported to them around 3:25 Saturday morning near that location along the Walnut River.

Family and friends say they are searching the area for 21-year-old Carley Bullard.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says it has been actively searching along the Walnut River. There is no word on what kind of injuries, if any, there could be associated with the morning crash.

Sheriff’s deputies say there is one woman missing at this time.