WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman from Haysville was killed in a crash overnight.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), the crash happened in the 1200 block of S Seneca St early Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, the WPD says 18-year-old Madison Dahl was found trapped in a white Pontiac G6 that had collided with a tree. With her was a 19-year-old man.

The Wichita Fire Department extricated Dahl, and she was taken to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Her passenger was taken with non-life-threatening injuries to a local hospital.

The WPD says a preliminary investigation revealed that Dahl was headed northbound on Seneca from Harry and lost control shortly after crossing the railroad tracks and hit a tree.

An investigation is ongoing.