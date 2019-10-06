McPherson woman dead after accident in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A 64-year-old McPherson woman is dead after a one vehicle accident Sunday morning.
The Reno County Sheriff’s Office said a sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to 69th Avenue and Wilson Road after receiving a report of a possible injury accident.
A person called authorities after they found the vehicle near an embankment.
A deputy arrived and found a woman inside the car.
The deputy identified the woman as Evelyn D. Black. Black was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Reno County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into the accident is ongoing.
LATEST STORIES:
- Viral video: Girl, 6, with cerebral palsy walks for first time ever
- Taylor’s Forecast: Dry and sunny skies with comfortable fall-like temperatures
- Haysville Chiefs fans travel to Kansas City in style
- ‘This is brilliant’: Chiefs fans watch game on the big screen at Starlite Drive-In
- Man, myth, legend: Chiefs fans are hopeful for season with reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes