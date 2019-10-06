McPherson woman dead after accident in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A 64-year-old McPherson woman is dead after a one vehicle accident Sunday morning.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office said a sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to 69th Avenue and Wilson Road after receiving a report of a possible injury accident.

A person called authorities after they found the vehicle near an embankment.

A deputy arrived and found a woman inside the car.

The deputy identified the woman as Evelyn D. Black. Black was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Fatality AccidentOn October 6th, 2019 at approximately 0941 hrs, deputies were dispatched to the area of 69th… Posted by Reno County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, October 6, 2019

