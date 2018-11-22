Local

Woman pulled from Arkansas River west of downtown

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Authorities said a 63-year-old woman was pulled from the Arkansas River in downtown Wichita. It happened about 3 p.m. near the WSU rowing crew dock.

According to police, two people riding their bikes found the woman. They contacted authorities.  Authorities pulled the woman from the water. She was not breathing. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

Wichita police say after an investigation, they determined the woman jumped into the river on her own.

