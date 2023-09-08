WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was a special Thursday night for Wichita’s Habitat for Humanity.

This year’s “Women Build Homebuyer” received her keys to her new home near 17th Street North and Chautauqua.

Women from across the community spent time working together to build the home.

“The women build is important because oftentimes we fail to realize that women are in the construction areas, right? When we think about construction, we tend to think of just men in the space, and there’s no shortage of strong women helping to lead the way,” said Danielle Johnson, Wichita Habitat for Humanity executive director.

The recipient, Juliana, immigrated from the Democratic Republic of the Congo with her son and completed 250 of sweat equity helping construct the home.