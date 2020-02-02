Woman rescued from burning home, taken to hospital in critical

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman was taken to the hospital in critical after being rescued from a southwest Wichita house fire.

Sedgwick County Dispatch says they received the call around 1:45 a.m. for a home southwest of Pawnee and Seneca in the 1600 block of West Dallas. Fire crews say that smoke and flames were visible from the rear of the home when they arrived.

Neighbors told WFD that there was likely an individual inside the residence. Crews found a woman with critical injuries. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.