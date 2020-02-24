Live Now
Watch Good Day Kansas
1  of  4
Closings and Delays
Garden City - USD 457 Leoti - USD 467 Oakley - USD 274 USD 277

Woman rescued from high waters

Local

by: KSN-TV

Posted: / Updated:

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Emergency crews are working to move a car that is stuck on a bridge in Butler County.

A woman got trapped by high water over the Little Walnut River near Leon Monday morning.

She got out of her car after calling for help, and hung onto the door in the rushing cold water. Emergency crews had to reach her with ropes and a swimmer.

Officials remind drivers to be mindful of rushing water.

“Just four inches of water can float a vehicle and it’s proof here today that water that’s swift moving can quickly pick up a vehicle and move it off the roadway,” said Frank Williams, Butler County EMS.

The woman was taken to the hospital but she is expected to be okay.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories