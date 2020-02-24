Woman rescued from high waters

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Emergency crews are working to move a car that is stuck on a bridge in Butler County.

A woman got trapped by high water over the Little Walnut River near Leon Monday morning.

She got out of her car after calling for help, and hung onto the door in the rushing cold water. Emergency crews had to reach her with ropes and a swimmer.

Officials remind drivers to be mindful of rushing water.

“Just four inches of water can float a vehicle and it’s proof here today that water that’s swift moving can quickly pick up a vehicle and move it off the roadway,” said Frank Williams, Butler County EMS.

The woman was taken to the hospital but she is expected to be okay.

LATEST STORIES: