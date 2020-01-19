Woman safe after hostage situation, house fire; suspect believed dead

LEON, Kan. (KSNW) – Butler County dispatchers say a woman who was being held hostage Saturday night is safe, and the man suspected of holding her captive is believed to be dead.

The first call came out at 7 p.m. as a domestic disturbance from a house in the 2400 block of Southeast 60th Street near Leon.

A Butler County deputy who arrived at the home attempted to make contact with the people inside.

The deputy was told through the door by a male inside that he would use a propane tank to “blow the house up” if the officers did not leave the porch of the property, according to Butler County Sherriff Kelly Herzet.

Law enforcement set up a perimeter around the residence and notified the Kansas Highway Patrol Emergency Response Team along with a negotiator for backup.

Sometime later, the suspect set fire to the living room of the house, still refusing to let the woman leave.

The woman was able to get away from the suspect and law enforcement helped her escape the burning home through a small window.

The fire grew until the house became engulfed in flames.

“We believe the suspect died in the fire,” said Sherriff Herzet

The woman was checked by EMS on the scene but not transported to a hospital, according to a dispatch supervisor.

Officials say the woman will be taken to Butler County Jail on an unrelated misdemeanor warrant.

