Woman says boyfriend fired shotgun at her and her children

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police have arrested a Wichita man after a woman says he shot at her and her children.

The incident allegedly happened Tuesday afternoon at a home in the 1000 block of South Laura.

The 28-year-old woman says she and her 7- and 1-year-old sons were in the house when her boyfriend, Juan Villasenor, 31, arrived.

She told police Villasenor was intoxicated and got upset trying to find some paperwork. She says he fired a shotgun toward her and the children twice and made verbal threats. None of them were injured.

The woman got the children, left the home and called 911.

Police found Villasenor driving in the area of Pawnee and Washington and arrested him.

They booked him into jail on suspicion of domestic violence, aggravated assault, child endangerment and threats. After police are finished investigating, they will present the case to the district attorney’s office.

Police provided these phone numbers to help people in domestic violence situations:

Sedgwick County, 911

Harbor House Domestic Violence Shelter, 263-6000

YWCA Women’s Crisis Center, 263-2313

Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center, 263-0185

StepStone, 265-1611

Women’s Initiative Network, 262-3960

The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233

