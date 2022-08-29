NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman has been seriously injured in a crash west of Newton Monday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 64-year-old woman from Partridge, Kansas, was driving a 2004 Buick LaSabre westbound on U.S. Highway 50 approaching Halstead Road.

A 39-year-old woman from Burrton, Kansas, was driving a 2012 Ford Explorer northbound on Halstead Road when she failed to yield at U.S. 50 and hit the woman from Partridge.

The woman from Partridge was taken to an area hospital with suspected serious injuries, according to the KHP.

The KHP says the woman from Burrton had no injuries. With her was a 13-year-old girl. She also had no injuries.