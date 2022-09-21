WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman in her 70s received injuries when she forgot to put her car in park, and the car ran over her leg. It happened in the 400 block of N. West Street after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews arrived and found the woman’s leg was injured. An official tells KSN News that the woman was briefly trapped under the car.

“So when officers, fire and personnel arrived, they were able to get the vehicle lifted and get her pulled from underneath the vehicle,” said Lt. Joe Kennedy, Wichita Police Department.

She was transported to the hospital in serious condition.