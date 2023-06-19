SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman was shot in the wrist during a drive-by shooting in South Hutchinson late Monday afternoon.

According to the South Hutchinson Police Department (SHPD), at 4:50 p.m., officers from the SHPD and Reno County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the 300 block of E. 3rd Ave. in reference to a drive-by shooting.

The SHPD says a woman standing in the front yard of a home had a single gunshot wound to her wrist. She was taken with non-life-threatening injuries to a local hospital, where she was treated and released.

According to the SHPD, the suspect is a juvenile. They are not in custody.

An investigation is ongoing. No further information is being released at this time.