WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) – A woman has been taken to a hospital after being shot multiple times, according to Wichita police.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of S. Dellrose, near Mt. Vernon and Oliver, around 9:45 p.m. Thursday.

They say a woman in her 30s was found inside a home with multiple gunshot wounds.

She has been taken to a hospital in critical condition.

“We are looking for suspects at this time,” said Lt. Keith Fort, Wichita Police Department. “Officers are still looking in the area for potential suspects, also talking to neighbors and witnesses.”

Police believe they’re only searching for one suspect, adding it may be related to domestic violence.