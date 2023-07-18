WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Police say they are investigating a traffic fatality that happened Monday evening near Kansas Highway 96 and Meridian.

It happened shortly before 7 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Meridian. Police say a 53-year-old woman was walking her bicycle in the traffic way when a southbound red Ford Explorer struck her. EMS transported the woman to the hospital, where she died a short time later.

Wichita Police have interviewed the driver and witnesses and do not believe speed or impairment played a role in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone who believes they may have information about the crash is asked to contact investigators at 316-350-3686. This is the 18th traffic fatality so far in 2023 in Wichita.