Woman wanted on multiple charges: Dodge City Police asking for public’s help

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Dodge City Police is asking for the public’s assistance through its Facebook page in locating a 32-year-old woman who’s wanted on multiple charges.

According to Dodge City Police’s Facebook page, 32-year-old Erica Nieto is wanted on charges of aggravated battery, aggravated intimidation of a victim/witness, and criminal threat.

Anyone with information about Nieto’s whereabouts is asked to contact dispatch at 620-227-4646 or Detective Hannah Mazza at 620-225-8126 Ext. 1227.

