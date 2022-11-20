WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Gift-giving has already begun this holiday season, and Awesome K9 Training is paying it forward.

Awesome K9 Training is gifting a free 6-month service dog training course to new mom Katie Sparr, who recently moved to Wichita and has Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

“Kindness is so important, and we really do need each other. And being depressed or anxious like it is so important to reach out for help,” Sparr said.

Awesome K9 Training Owner Robert Shelby says he is paying it forward to help the community.

“We don’t care about the money,” Shelby said. “What we care about is the person and their need. And this is one thing that tugged at our hearts. It made us say, “OK, it’s time.'”

Sparr’s dog will learn basic training and how to go with her into stores and restaurants.