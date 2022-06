AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) — The body of 21-year-old Carley Bullard was found Sunday after going missing in the early hours of Saturday, June 18.

Carley Bullard (Courtesy: Megan Keazer)

According to Butler County authorities, Bullard was involved in an ATV crash around 3:25 a.m. along the Walnut River, about 1.5 miles south of Augusta.

After the crash, Bullard could not be located. Family and friends then searched the area and found her.