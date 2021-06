KANSAS CITY , Kan. (AP) – A woman’s body was found near the Kansas River in Kansas City, Kansas, Saturday morning.

Wyandotte County Sheriff’s department spokesman Capt. Kyle Harvey said the death is being investigated as a homicide.

The woman’s body was reported shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday near a boat ramp on the river.

Harvey said the woman was in her mid 60s, but authorities did not immediately identify her. No arrests were reported immediately.