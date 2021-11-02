Women in Kansas House want charged male lawmaker to resign

Kansas State Representative Aaron Coleman was arrested Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Overland Park on domestic battery charges.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Six women in the Kansas House and a former female member are calling on a male lawmaker to resign after being charged with domestic battery and ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

The seven Democrats calling for Democratic state Rep. Aaron Coleman of Kansas City to step down also called on him to resign in December 2020.

The 21-year-old Coleman faces the domestic battery charge in Johnson County over a Saturday night disturbance involving his brother at his grandfather’s home.

Coleman’s attorney entered a not guilty plea Monday.

A legislative committee reprimanded Coleman in February over accusations of abusive behavior toward girls and young women before he took office.

