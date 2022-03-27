WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – From the Sweet 16 to Elite Eight. This Monday, people will get the chance to see the action in person at Intrust Bank Arena. It’s an opportunity one Wichita coach says is sure to motivate young local talent.



Head Basketball Coach and Director of Express Youth Basketball, Kimbli Evans says a tournament like this was needed in the 316. Evans says hosting major basketball events like the NCAA Women’s Basketball tournament will help bring in the love for basketball and the culture behind it.

Evans says ever since she was a little girl, she’s been involved in sports but mainly basketball. When she was in college, she played for WSU and says back then there wasn’t a lot of encouragement for women in basketball. So seeing the excitement and support behind this tournament now makes her feel hopeful for future generations.

“The young ladies that we get to be around day in and day out, get to see something like this on such a large scale and see how many fans pack the gym and you know just see all the nostalgia behind basketball,” Evans said. “It just lets them know, you know this one day can be you guys. This can be you guys in this stage of NCAA basketball.”

“It’s nothing like what the kids are going to see and what I get to experience again on a bigger scale here at the Sweet 16. So, the support starts with us and the families and the locals and it starts at an early age. And just watch the progression watch and promote women’s basketball,” she added.

Evans hopes after attending Monday’s game more Wichitans will be inspired to host women’s basketball watch parties and continue to support female athletes in our community. Adding women’s basketball is a great game played below the rim.