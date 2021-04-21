Women’s Fair returns to downtown Wichita this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Women’s Fair is expecting a good turnout as it returns to Century II Expo Hall this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Organizers say many of the favorite exhibitors and events are back, but there will also be some new ones. The vendors will be displaying and selling clothes, decorations, cooking utensils, food, spas, hair products and cosmetics.

Visitors will have the chance to get health screenings. There will be cooking and fashion shows and self-defense demonstrations. To learn more about the shows and the schedule, visit the Women’s Fair website.

Friday, April 23: Noon – 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 24: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 25: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tickets for adults are $9 online or $10 at the door. Senior citizens can get in for $9. Children’s tickets cost $6. Children 6 and under get in free.

Organizers say that Wichita COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, including temperature checks, masks and hand-sanitizing stations.

A shuttle will operate from the old Gander Mountain parking lot.