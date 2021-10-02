Women’s March participants hit the streets to protect Kansas abortion rights

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — More than 600 marches were held across the country Saturday, with millions of women protesting the recent law that went into effect in Texas last month. That law prohibits an abortion once cardiac activity can be detected.

Several hundred women and men in Wichita hit the pavement as well to protest abortion rights in Kansas that they say are being threatened.

“I believe in what we’re doing in this march—representing women, all women, women of all nationalities and colors,” Kimberly Brewer, a participant said. “No one should have the right to tell them what to do with their bodies.”

In January, the Kansas State Senate passed Measure 28-11, which would overturn the Kansas State Supreme Court’s 2019 decision that access to an abortion is a “fundamental right.”

“That’s why we’re trying to raise more awareness about that and get more folks ready to come out in August,” Sarah Myose, an URGE Kansas State organizer, said.

Myose said there are people traveling from near and far to Kansas for abortion services. Some believe that ballot measure will disproportionately affect women of color across most of the state of Kansas.

“People who are the elite—the wealthy—they have way more access no matter what the circumstance is,” Myose said, “and so, that’s why it’s so important to fight for abortion access in Kansas.”

Kimberly Brewer said Black and brown women have been left out of the feminist movement historically. She said Black women can still be left out of the conversation even when it comes to what they should do with their own bodies.

“They don’t talk about it a lot. It’s always a secret that’s swept up under the rug—that secret that’s in the closet—a lot of skeletons, so to speak,” Brewer said.

Myose urges everyone—no matter their race or what issue they feel is most important in the women’s movement—to come together.

State measure 28-11 will be on the Kansas primary ballot in August 2022.