WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Hundreds of marchers took to downtown Wichita Saturday afternoon in support of abortion rights.

The crowd made a loop by City Hall, down Main and along Douglas. All the while urging the community to vote in the August 2 primary election.

The League of Women Voters of Kansas, one of the co-sponsors of the march, says the state will set the tone for other states expected to vote on the issue later this year.

For information on how to register to vote in Kansas ahead of the abortion amendment, click here.