Woofstock 2020 will be drive-thru and online event

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Humane Society’s largest annual fundraiser will be a bit different this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This year, KHS says they combining fun online activities and competitions with a drive-thru Woofstock to keep the party going while staying safe and practicing social distancing.

The drive-thru will still be held at Sedgwick County Park on Saturday, Oct. 3 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Visitors are asked to enter from 13th Street. Tickets are $10 per vehicle general drive-thru admission, $20 VIP drive-thru admission, $30 Virtual Woof Walk & VIP Drive-Thru admission. Tickets available at the gates or online.

The humane society and over 40 area businesses will be on-site handing out dog toys, treats, food, and lots of other goodies as you drive through the park. There will also be a scavenger hunt, drawings, and food trucks. Masks or other face coverings are requested. Guests will remain in their vehicles for safe social distancing.

Included in admission to Woofstock is a microchip and vaccination clinic valid for up to two dogs per vehicle, while supplies last. Clinic staff will be onsite to implant microchips to help your pet make it home if they’re ever lost. They’ll also be administering vaccinations for distemper/parvo and bordetella (kennel cough).

The money raised will help 12,000 animals the shelter cares for each year.

Click here for more information of the virtual events and online auction.

