Woofstock 2021 Saturday at Sedgwick County Park

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s biggest fundraiser for furry friends happens this weekend. Woofstock is Saturday, Oct. 2, at Sedgwick County Park. It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To register and sign up for the event, click here.

“Woofstock is our largest individual fundraiser that helps us provide care for over 16,000 animals every year. “It’s a fun big family-friendly and dog-friendly festival that has live music, food, vendors, fun freebies, giveaways, games, all that fun stuff, so come on out, spend the day with us,” said Hayley Ribordy, Kansas Humane Society.

Woofstock will happen rain or shine. It is a dog-friendly event, and dogs must be six months and older.

There will be a limited amount of free vaccinations and microchips at the event.