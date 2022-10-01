WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A large crowd filled Sedgwick County Park for the 2022 Woofstock celebration Saturday.

The annual fundraiser helps provide care for over 16,000 animals every year. In addition, the event featured live music, food, vendors, freebies, games, and giveaways. The’s the Kansas Humane Society’s largest fundraiser of the year.

“It makes a really big difference. We are a nonprofit, so all of our funding comes from either our adoption fees or donations. It really helps take care of the animals, their medical needs, just their basic care like food, and it also keeps our building running so that the animals can stay cool in the summer and warm in the winter,” said Carlene Dick with the KHS.

Over 50 vendors were on hand offering a variety of products for pets, families, and homeowners. Events began at 9 a.m. with the annual Woof Walk followed by breakfast for owners and dogs.

There were also games and activities throughout the day, including costume contests for dogs, and an agility contest, with an award ceremony to help close out the festivities. If you missed this year’s Woofstock, but would still like to help out the Kansas Humane Society, visit their donation page.