WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Woofstock, the Kansas Humane Society‘s (KHS) annual fundraising event and festival, is having a pet photo contest to help raise money for animals at the KHS.

The pet photo contest begins on Monday, Sept. 12 and will go through Monday, Oct. 3.

Does your pet have what it takes to become the Kansas Humane Society’s next top model? Enter your pet to win some cool prizes!” Kansas Humane Society on Facebook

The pet photo contest is free to enter. To enter, click here.

It costs a $1 donation to vote in the contest. To vote, click here.

All proceeds will go back to the animals at the KHS.