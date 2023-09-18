WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Volunteers of all ages from the First Church of the Nazarene worked to frame the walls for the 100th Wichita Habitat for Humanity home on Saturday.

The walls were then loaded onto a trailer and transported to the building site at 1357 N. Chautauqua to Rock the Block in the A. Price Woodard neighborhood, where the walls were raised.

The home’s buyer is grateful for all the work Habitat for Humanity has done for her family.

“A little shocked, motivated, and excited a lot of different emotions, but we’re very excited about the progress that it’s actually happening,” said Naomi Vertilus, the home buyer.

Rock the Block is home to more than 150 adults and 260 children who now live in safe, affordable Wichita Habitat homes.