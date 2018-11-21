Work continues to save the Starlite Theater Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Donations keep adding up as fans of the Starlite work to save the drive-in.

One group that's raising money has a goal of $200,000 for new digital projectors.

Right now, more than $20,000 has already been pledged.

If you want to donate, you can send your pledge to savethestarlite@gmail.com

