Work continues to save the Starlite Theater

Posted: Nov 21, 2018 07:56 AM CST

Updated: Nov 21, 2018 07:56 AM CST

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Donations keep adding up as fans of the Starlite work to save the drive-in

One group that's raising money has a goal of $200,000 for new digital projectors.

Right now, more than $20,000 has already been pledged.

If you want to donate, you can send your pledge to savethestarlite@gmail.com
 

