Work continues to save the Starlite Theater
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Donations keep adding up as fans of the Starlite work to save the drive-in.
One group that's raising money has a goal of $200,000 for new digital projectors.
Right now, more than $20,000 has already been pledged.
If you want to donate, you can send your pledge to savethestarlite@gmail.com
