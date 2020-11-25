Work off Thanksgiving dinner with a free visit to a state park Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state parks of Kansas are offering free admission this Friday in an effort to get people outdoors and enjoying nature.

The entrance fees are waived as part of the nationwide #OptOutside initiative. All 28 of Kansas’ state parks are participating.

If you visit a state park Friday, you could have the chance to win a free night’s state in a state park cabin of your choice. To enter, take a selfie within the park and share it on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram with the tags #OptOutside and #MyKsStatePark.

Governor Laura Kelly has encouraged Kansans to seek healthy recreation and relaxation at the state parks.

As a result, Kansas State Parks director Linda Lanterman says attendance has been exceptionally high.

“We’re really proud that people could turn to Kansas state parks for hiking, cycling, camping, fishing and safely relaxing with loved ones out-of-doors,” said Lanterman in a news release. “Hopefully, #OptOutside will be a continuation of all of that with thousands taking advantage of what we have to offer, and at no cost.”

For more information, visit www.ksoutdoors.com/State-Parks.