9-1-1 callers were getting an answering machine for a time early Sunday in Sedgwick County.

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County says some 9-1-1 calls were not getting through to emergency operators Sunday morning.

According to Sedgwick County, AT&T was doing work on the state system in Kansas Saturday night which impacted incoming calls to 9-1-1 in Sedgwick County.

Originally, both Sedgwick County and Shawnee County were told their operations would not be impacted, according to Sedgwick County 9-1-1 leaders.

“It was around 2:30 a.m. (Sunday) that we were made aware calls were not getting to us,” said Sedgwick County Emergency Communications Director, Elora Forshee.

Forshee said Communications received a call through its administrative line of the issue. After testing, emergency communication personnel found that people were getting recordings when calling 9-1-1 and were not getting through.

“We then flip a switch to get backup on, and it’s a quick process to activate,” said Forshee.

Forshee also said AT&T told the county that testing was happening but the testing was not expected to impact incoming calls.

According to Sedgwick County, once their 9-1-1 emergency communications were made aware of the situation, staff logged into the backup phones and started taking inbound calls that were re-routed to that number.

The length of time that 9-1-1 calls were not getting through to the Sedgwick County phone system is unknown.

Shawnee County also experienced the same outage as Sedgwick County.

Forshee is trying to get more information from AT&T, and the Coordinating Council.

Sedgwick County officials say moving forward they plan to move calls to their internal backup system through the duration of the AT&T maintenance periods.

Sedgwick County will provide an update when they know more about why this happened.

Look for updates here and on KSN News.