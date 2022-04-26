NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Senior citizens in Harvey County are getting a new option for where they can live in their golden years. Tuesday morning, officials broke ground for a 32-unit senior apartment complex.
Construction will begin on Harvest Pointe, a Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Project (LIHTC), at First and Boyd on Newton’s west side.
Phase I will have eight four-plex apartment buildings, a clubhouse and a maintenance garage.
The LIHTC program is a public-private partnership that has been used for more than 30 years to develop affordable rental housing.
The apartments are for seniors aged 55 and older.