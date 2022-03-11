WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A worker died at the construction site for the new Wichita Northwest Water Facility Thursday morning.

Wichita Northwest Water Facility construction site (KSN Photo)

It happened around 9:30 at 5232 W. 21st St., near I-235 and Zoo Boulevard.

A spokesperson for Wichita Water Partners did not provide details about what happened. Meghan Jansen said they are working closely with investigators, and all work has been stopped on the site until further notice.

“The team member received immediate medical attention from project safety personnel and was transported by emergency medical responders to a local hospital,” she said.

Jansen did not provide the name, age, or hometown of the victim. She said the man was an employee of a subcontractor.

“Our thoughts go out to his family, friends, and co-workers,” she said.

Jansen said grief counselors are available to help co-workers.