HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Reno County dispatch reports a code red fall at the State Fairground. The victim is in critical condition.

Hutchinson Police say a worker fell from a lift about 15 ft. up in the air at the State Fairgrounds this afternoon.

The incident occurred a littler after 1 p.m.

The victim was taken in very critical condition to an area hospital according to PD.

Since the employee was working at the time it is being considered as a industrial accident.