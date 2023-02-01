WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A worker at a bridge construction site north of Wichita was injured Wednesday morning and rushed to a hospital.

The Sedgwick County Fire Department says there was some type of incident on 85th Street North, just east of Oliver, where a new bridge is under construction. It happened around 11:30 a.m.

A worker received a head injury and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The bridge is east of Valley Center and north of Wichita.

KSN News will update this story if more information becomes available.