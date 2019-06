SILVER LAKE, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say a 31-year-old Topeka man died while trimming trees.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says Cory Harr died Thursday near Silver Lake in northwest Shawnee County.

WIBW reports Harr worked for Capital City Tree Care. He did not live at the scene of the accident.

Further details about the circumstances of Harr’s death weren’t immediately available.