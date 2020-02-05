Workforce Alliance to hold third job fair

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A job fair has been scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 6 from 9 a.m. at Wichita Workforce Center, 2021 N. Amidon, with 12 additional multi-employer job fairs scheduled through June.

The fair will be held the former Mattress Firm suite, 2021 N. Amidon Suite 100, which is just east of the Wichita Workforce Center, sharing the same parking lot.

The Workforce Alliance has provided additional meetings, job fairs and services focused on workers affected by the current suspension of the 737 Max production.

Recently, a job fair held Jan. 29 drew 591 people, 470 affected by recent layoffs.

More events are being scheduled daily and laid-off workers can find updated information at www.AirCapitaloftheWorld.com/commitment.

